Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav wants his fearless men to 'stay in the present'

The fact that they will be playing at home, barring the game against Pakistan, the pressure on the shoulders of captain and the team is immense.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 15:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 15:18 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupSuryakumar Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us