<p>Mumbai: Every time India enters an ICC tournament, the expectations are huge from their billion fans. For this T20 World Cup, set to start on Saturday, it has increased even further considering the incredible form they've been in over the last 19 months since winning the previous edition in Barbados. </p>.<p>Add the fact that they will be playing at home, barring the game against Pakistan, the pressure on the shoulders of captain Suryakumar Yadav and Co is immense. Suryakumar, addressing the media on the eve of the Group A clash against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium, oozed confidence though, exhorting his men to enjoy the dream opportunity of playing a home World Cup.</p>.<p>"See, I think when you are playing at home, there is always an added pressure and I am not running away from that fact. To be honest, there will be nerves. There will be pressure. But if you see the positive side of it, there will be a lot of cheer around because you are playing at home soil. So you know there are people backing you," said Suryakumar.</p>.<p>"Talking about expectations. Yes, definitely. The way we have played in the last one or two years, people must be expecting the same. And we will try giving them more reasons to stay on top by playing the same brand of cricket. There are so many people coming to watch in the stadiums. I have told my boys the same thing. 30,000-35,000 people coming. So many people watching at home. Let's give them a good time. Let's give them entertainment."</p>.<p>India will be chasing history at this World Cup. Not only will they be hoping to win it for a record third time, they'll be looking to be the first team to defend the crown successfully. Also, they'll be hoping to become the first to triumph as a host nation. When asked about this, a constantly smiling Suryakumar said the best way to deal with it is by staying in the moment.</p>.<p>"See, there is no doubt that we have been playing good cricket. But at the same time, you have to be in the present as well. Yes, you are playing at home. You are expected to win the tournament. The way you have been playing your cricket. No one has defended the title. No one has won on home soil. Yes, everything runs in everyone's mind," said Suryakumar.</p>.<p>"But at the same time, you have to be in the present as well. You have to see what you want to do on a given day. What kind of cricket you want to play, that is very important. And just stay in the present. Have your feet where you are, stay grounded. Because when you are playing at home, you want to be more excited. You want to give people more than they expect. At that time, you might make a mistake. But I think staying in the present will be the key in this World Cup. I think every game we play, we will have to be very relaxed. And think about the game we are playing."</p>