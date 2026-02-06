Menu
'Can't compel woman to complete pregnancy': Supreme Court allows minor to terminate 30-week pregnancy

The bench asked Mumbai's JJ Hospital to undertake the medical termination of the pregnancy of the minor while ensuring that all necessary medical safeguards are followed.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 10:57 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 10:57 IST
