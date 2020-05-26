Coronavirus lockdown: Uber to fire 600 employees in India

Uber to slash jobs of 600 employees in India, which constitutes almost one-fourth of the total number of employees in the nation, across customer & driver support, business development, legal, finance, policy and marketing verticals.

“The impact of COVID-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber IndiaSA with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted. These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month," said Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.

"Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company. We made the decision now so we can look to the future with confidence," he added.

"I want to apologize to departing colleagues, and extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their contributions to Uber and the riders and driver partners we serve in India. Each will receive a minimum 10 weeks payout, medical insurance coverage for the next six months, outplacement support, be allowed to retain their laptops and given the option to join the Uber talent director," he said.

More details awaited...