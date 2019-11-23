Court restrains screening of biopic on Chanda Kochhar

A Delhi court on Saturday directed to stop the screening of a movie, purportedly based on the life of Chanda Kochhar, former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank. It said her reputation would be frittered away if the ex parte injunction was not granted in her favour.

Additional District Judge Sandeep Garg said a strong prima facie case was made out in her favour, as he restrained 'Jai Viratra Entertainment Pvt Ltd' and its associates and representatives from directly or indirectly screening, exhibiting or marketing the film "Chanda: A signature that ruined a career".

The court's order came on a plea by Kochhar who contended that the contents of the film were defamatory as it made insinuations and judgement on her life. The court fixed the matter for further hearing on November 26.

Kochhar has been under investigation of the Enforcement Directorate over her alleged involvement in the Rs 1875-crore Videocon loan scam.

She claimed that she had been condemned before the conclusion of the investigation.

Notably, the movie was reportedly screened on Saturday at the on-going International Film Festival of India at Goa.

Actress Gurleen Chopra played the lead role in the movie directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Manoj Nandwana and S Akhileswaran.