COVID-19: Sensing spurt in demand, IOC raises LPG import by 50%

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has increased its import of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 50 per cent as it expects a spurt in demand for cooking gas cylinders due to COVID-19 pandemic, especially in rural areas, where the government has asked the oil marketing firms to deliver three free refills each to Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries till June end.

The IOC has tied up additional imports of the product for April and May (to the tune of about 50% over normal imports) to ensure uninterrupted availability of bulk LPG for its bottling plants.

The IOC has delivered 3.38 crore cooking gas cylinders to its customers in the past 15 days. It works out to be 36 lakh cylinders per day. It is also close to transferring Rs 2,780 crore in the bank accounts of 37 million PMUY beneficiaries as their installment for the first free cylinder.

The company has asked its distributors to give priority to PMUY beneficiaries for the delivery LPG cylinders, while assuring all its customers not to resort to panic as there is no shortage of LPG in the country.

The company is also taking steps to increase LPG production in its major refineries by optimising operations, improving LPG yield in LPG producing units, the company said in a statement.

“While assuring its customers across the country of adequate LPG supplies, Indian Oil has appealed to them not to resort to panic-booking or visit the showrooms and godowns of their LPG distributorships for obtaining refills.

“They can book for LPG refills from their own homes through SMS/IVRS, WhatsApp (75888-88824) and take delivery at their doorstep. Payments can also be made online through the Corporation’s Mobile App, IndianOilOne, or portal (https://cx.indianoil.in), or through the payment link sent to the customers in the SMS after refill booking, to avoid cash-handling and minimising person-to-person contact. The LPG emergency helpline number 1906 is also fully functional,” it said.