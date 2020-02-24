CSC to take MSME Ministry schemes to rural India

Now, Common Service Centre (CSC), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), has decided to promote schemes being implemented by the Ministry of MSME to help self-employed and budding entrepreneurs.

“We are working on all the services for rural people towards building empowered and digitally inclusive society. Like other government programmes and schemes, we will help MSME Ministry in taking their programs across India, particularly in rural areas," Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV.

According to Ram Mohan Mishra, Special Secretary and Development Commissioner MSME: “CSCs can play a major role in MSME programs like Udyam Sakhi and Udyam Sathi. We can develop a group on this. India is the nation of villages and CSC-Ministry of MSME collaboration can play a major role in investment mobilisation.”

“We hope CSC will help in making our schemes more accessible in rural India. CSCs can act as facilitators in disseminating the schemes and programs of the government to the MSMEs, mainly those in the rural and semi-urban areas," D P Srivastava, DDG, Ministry of MSME, said.