Mysuru-Kushalnagar NH widening: Panel tells Karnataka govt to get wildlife board nod

<p>Bengaluru: An expert committee of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has decided to give in-principle approval to the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four/six lane highway, but directed the state government to get clearance from the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL).</p>.<p>The government has sought approval for the diversion of 137.48 acres of forest to widen the road (NH 275) proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). </p>.<p>The 92-km stretch, part of the Mysuru-Madikeri economic corridor expressway, is being developed at a cost of Rs 4,130 crore.</p>.<p>Members of the regional empowered committee discussed the wildlife mitigation plan approved by the chief wildlife warden of Karnataka, particularly the provisions made for the passage of animals on the proposed road in Cauvery block and in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Ranganathittu bird sanctuary.</p>.<p>Highway authorities informed that three animal underpasses at Ranganathittu and a bridge to connect Cauvery block had been proposed as part of the mitigation measures.</p>.<p>The committee said the guidelines issued by the Wildlife Institute of India should be followed and the deputy conservator of forest of the division should be consulted during the construction of the underpasses.</p>.<p>While the user agency said it had already submitted an application for wildlife clearance for the works in the ESZ of the bird sanctuary, the committee noted that NBWL clearance may be applicable for works near Nagarahole tiger reserve.</p>.<p>Of the over 137 acres sought for widening, 42 acres of forest has been transferred to the administrative control of the tiger reserve.</p>.<p>The committee sought to know whether the administrative control meant the area was part of the reserve's buffer zone.</p>.<p>While the Karnataka nodal officer said the block was not part of the buffer zone, but was only adjacent to it, the committee took note of the fact that the block functions as a buffer area.</p>.<p>"The (committee) is of the opinion that there is no clarity on whether the Cauvery block forms part of the buffer of Nagarahole tiger reserve or not. Thus, comments of the chief wildlife warden are required to ascertain the same," it said.</p>.<p>The committee decided to accord in-principle approval with specific conditions seeking clarification on the matter.</p>.<p>"If the said area forms part of the buffer notification of the Nagarahole tiger reserve, the state government shall submit the recommendation of the standing committee of the NBWL," it said.</p>