Mysuru-Kushalnagar NH widening: Panel tells Karnataka govt to get wildlife board nod

The government has sought approval for the diversion of 137.48 acres of forest to widen the road (NH 275) proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 21:18 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 21:18 IST
