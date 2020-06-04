COVID-19: Clinical trials of ayurvedic drug begin

Dalmia Healthcare starts clinical trials to study efficacy of ayurvedic drug for COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 04 2020, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 18:51 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

Dalmia Healthcare on Thursday said it has started clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its polyherbal combination 'Astha-15' for treatment of COVID-19.

All regulatory guidelines will be followed to conduct the multi-centric, Phase III clinical trials, the Dalmia Group firm said in a statement.

"We are conducting human trials of our highly efficient ayurvedic composition which can potentially help in curing COVID-19 patients,"  Dalmia Group of Companies Chairman Sanjay Dalmia said.

The polyherbal combination  by the company has previously undergone a randomised double-blind, placebo-controlled study on patients in a speciality government hospital in Chennai, the statement said.

As per the study, the drug acts as a bronchodilator, decongestant, anti-inflammatory, lung detoxifier and did not show any side-effects, it added.

