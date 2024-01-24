Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 lost nose wheel before takeoff, FAA says

A Boeing 757 plane operated by Delta Air Lines lost a nose wheel as it prepared to take off from Atlanta’s main airport Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It was the latest troubling episode involving one of the manufacturer’s aircraft.

Delta Air Lines Flight 982 was preparing to take off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a trip to Bogotá, Colombia, at about 11:15 am Saturday when a “nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill,” the agency said in a preliminary report.

More than 170 passengers who were aboard had to deplane, but no one was hurt, the report said.