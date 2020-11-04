DH Radio | The Lead: Team of MyLang books on their venture

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, CEO of MyLang books Pavaman Athani and the company's co-founder and head of content and marketing Vasanth Shetty speak about the Kannada publishing industry and their digital venture.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Lead from DH radio. As the years progress, the word which has caught on everybody's imagination is Digital. Today, almost everything has a digital connection. One such field is that of books.

We have apps and whatnot at our disposal to swipe through and read. We all are familiar with the apps dealing with English but what about Kannada. One such is My lang books. Joining us today is Pavaman Athani and Vasanth Shetty, the first being the CEO of My Lang books and the latter is its co-founder and head of content and marketing. Hi and welcome to DH Radio.

Vasanth: Hi.

Pavaman: Hi. Thanks for having us.

Ahmed: Hope you are doing good.

Vasanth: Yes, hope you are doing good as well.

Ahmed: yes. Same here. My first question is to Pavaman. Can you tell us something about My Lang books and the purpose of starting it?

Pavaman: I and Vasanth started this company almost a year back now. and we went live with our product on March 1 this year. To put in very simple terms, we started MyLang because we wanted to create a modern, digitally-enabled publishing company for Kannada, dedicated to Kannada.

Tune in to listen to more of this conversation...