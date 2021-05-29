DH Toon | Job crisis in India amid Covid-19 second wave

DH Toon | Job crisis in India amid Covid-19 second wave

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 29 2021, 05:20 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 05:20 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Net job creation in the economy fell by 16.9 lakh in FY21 over the previous fiscal, shows an SBI Research analysis of EPFO payroll data.  

However, the FY21 numbers are better than the FY20 net job creation, which had declined by 28.9 lakh, further cementing the view that the economy is not creating new employment opportunities.

Read more here

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Unemployment
Coronavirus
Covid-19
DH Cartoon
DH Toon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Job crisis in India amid Covid-19 second wave

DH Toon | Job crisis in India amid Covid-19 second wave

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 