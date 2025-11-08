<p>Mumbai: With back to back incidents of land and property scams, the Congress on Saturday demanded a white paper from the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti dispensation and a day-long discussions on the issue during the forthcoming Nagpur winter session of Maharashtra legislature.</p><p>“Every day a big case is being revealed but the action is zero. The people of the ruling party and their relatives have started looting the state. Plots worth crores of rupees are being sold at cheap prices in the state including Mumbai and Pune. Bring out a white paper on all these land transactions and discuss it for a whole day in the upcoming winter session,” state Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal said. </p>.Criminal case, government probe will continue: CM Devendra Fadnavis on Pune land scam.<p>“Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar purchased 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in Pune for Rs 300 crore, paid only Rs 500 as stamp duty. Their proposal to set up an IT park on that land was also immediately accepted and a large number of changes were made to the documents,” he said. </p><p>“After this corrupt practice was exposed, it is being said that the land purchase transaction has been cancelled which means they are admitting to stealing, so why are they not taking action ? Why is Parth Pawar's name not in the FIR? Earlier, Parth Pawar's Amedia company had prepared bogus documents and grabbed the government land of Agriculture Dairy in Pune's Bopodi. Where did the money for all these transactions come from, it came from a sugar factory. Who paid this money? How did it get paid? The public should get answers to these questions. The government is only wasting time by appointing an inquiry committee,” he alleged. </p>