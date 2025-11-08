<p>Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to his social media to take a swipe at worsening conditions of Delhi's air quality which current is at a hazardous level and the AQI stands at 609. </p><p>He shared an old X post of his which quoted, “Kab tak zindagi kaatoge cigarette bidi aur cigar mein? Kuch din to guzaro Delhi_NCR mein" (How long will you spend your life on cigarettes, bidis, and cigars? Spend a few days in Delhi-NCR). It also read "Delhi is injurious to health".</p><p>The Congress MP did not stop there, he went on to express his concern for Delhi tweeting “Six years of indifference later, this post remains sadly, frustratingly relevant still…” </p>.<p>The post later spread across the public and gathered several people commenting on the post. Some people quickly pointed out the incompetence of the AAP government which was in power six years ago until recently when BJP took over the union territory. Some continued the sarcasm by saying if people want to live in Delhi they either need to get air purifiers or replace their lungs while some others projected their helplessness by saying no amount of tweets or sympathy is going to help unless the condition is worked on.</p>.Substantial decline in AQI due to govt efforts: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.<p>According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at 4 pm on November 8 stood at 361. Since Diwali, the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.</p><p>According to data by Indian National Air Quality Index the National Capital has remained in 'very poor' category with regards to pollution. The last recorded AQI of Delhi on the evening of November 8 stood at 395 which is considered severely hazardous.</p>