Audi launches RS 5 Sportback at Rs 1.04 crore 

Audi on Monday launched the RS 5 Sportback in India. It will be imported via the CBU route and is priced at Rs 1.04 crore ex-showroom (introductory price).

It is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo TFSI engine that produces 450 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: “We are thrilled to launch the sporty spearhead of the product line – the Audi RS 5 Sportback in India. The Audi RS 5 is coming to India as a Sportback, for the very first time and will be the perfect choice for customers who want the Audi RS DNA in addition to everyday practicality. The Audi RS 5 Sportback is a superlative all-rounder, which is built with just the right mix of aggressive styling, heart-pumping performance, and opulent luxury which will garner tremendous affinity with performance car customers and existing Audi customers in India.”

The Sportback goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and hits a top speed of 250 kmph.

Dhillon further added: “We have witnessed good traction for all our Sports models across the country and with the advent of the Audi RS 5 Sportback, we look forward to fuelling the appetite for performance cars. This is our fifth launch of the year and I can assure you this won’t be our last. Stay tuned for a lot more action from brand Audi in India.”

The driver can choose between two RS modes through the Multifunction Steering Wheel, which calibrates the power curve of the engine, shifting of the transmission and steering sensitivity.

Perfectly tuned to compliment the performance of the engine, the RS sports suspension has been honed to offer superlative dynamic handling on the road.

The quattro permanent all-wheel drive, with self-locking centre differential, optimises power delivery between the front and rear axles according to the driving conditions, thus providing ideal traction in virtually all scenarios

The acceleration of the engine is perfectly matched by the stopping power of the RS steel brakes with RS Black brake callipers, endowing the driver with utmost confidence to explore the vast performance of the Audi RS 5 Sportback.

The Audi virtual cockpit Plus informs the driver about everything from the torque output of the engine to the G-Forces acting on the car. MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch features acoustic feedback and is positioned with a slight bias towards the driver. With its intuitive and simple smartphone-like user interface, the system displays crucial information like navigation maps and directions, engine and transmission temperatures, and the like. The driver and passengers are ensconced in the Audi RS 5 Sportback and the 180 W Audi sound system provides entertainment through its 10 speakers and Bluetooth interface.



The Audi RS 5 Sportback features an auto-dimming interior frameless rear-view mirror. The exterior mirrors are power-adjustable and feature memory, heating, power-folding and auto dimming on both sides. The rear luggage compartment is opened and closed electrically. Parking is thanks to the Parking Aid Plus with a rear-view camera. Hold assist kicks in preventing roll back when idling. Highway driving is effortless and safe, all thanks to the cruise control with speed limiter. The Audi RS 5 Sportback has six airbags that include side airbags in front along with the curtain airbag system.