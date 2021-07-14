Domestic vehicle sales up 14.68% in June 2021: SIAM

The total sales domestic sales in India for the month of June 2021 stood at 12,96,807 as compared to 11,30,744 in June 2020, according to the latest figures released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Wednesday. This is an increase of 14.68 per cent over the same period last year.

The total domestic production in June production was 16,93,639 units.

Individually, in June 2021, the passenger vehicles sales stood at 2,31,633 units, three-wheeler sales stood at 9,397 units, while two-wheeler sales stood at 10,55,777 units.

When it comes to the April to June 2021-22 quarterly performance, the total domestic sales figure was 31,80,039, while the figure in the 20-21 Q1 was 14,92,612, a jump of more than 100 per cent.

In that, passenger vehicle sales were 6,46,272 units, commercial vehicles sales were 1,05,800 units, three-wheeler sales were 24,376 units and two-wheeler sales were 24,03,591 units.

The production in the first quarter this year stood at 45,83,510 units.

Commenting on the June 2021 and Q1 FY22 data, Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM said: “In Quarter-1 this year, the Indian automobile industry came forward to support the Government in its fight against the Covid second wave. Many OEMs shut down their manufacturing plants to make oxygen available for medical purposes. They also contributed towards augmenting oxygen supply to hospitals, supporting health care facilities and helping local communities. Due to various lockdowns, many dealers could not operate, leading to subdued sales.

“Lately, with ease in restrictions, OEMs have carefully resumed operations in a phased manner. We are thankful to the Government for improving the rate of vaccination in the country, rolling out a fiscal stimulus package for the worst hit sectors and including wholesale and retail trades under MSMEs.

“The Indian automobile industry is facing headwinds like steep increase in commodity prices, semiconductor shortage, and fear of a third Covid wave. In such an uncertain environment, the industry is working hard to maximise production and sales while ensuring safety of our people and customers,” he added.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said: “In Quarter-1 last year (FY 20-21), the Indian automobile industry had very less sales because of the nationwide lockdown induced by the first wave of the pandemic. This year too, in Quarter-1 (FY 21-22) sales were subdued due to the impact of Covid second wave. Sales of all segments were lower in the past several years, barring Q1 of FY 20-21.

“The passenger vehicle segment registered sales of 6.46 lakh vehicles in this quarter, which is lowest in the past seven years, barring Q1 of FY 20-21. Sales of 1.06 lakh units for the commercial vehicle segment and 24.04 lakh units for the two-wheeler segment, were lowest in the past 12 years, barring Q1 of FY 20-21. Three-wheeler segment was the worst-hit with sales of just about 24,000 units, which has been lowest in more than two decades, barring Q1 of FY 20-21,” he added.