Honda Civic diesel launched in India

Honda Cars India Ltd., on Thursday, launched the BS-VI diesel version of their premium sedan – the 10th Generation Honda Civic.

The VX MT variant is priced at Rs 20,74,900, while the ZX MT is priced at Rs 22,34,900 (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said: “Honda is committed to bring its latest and advanced environment friendly technologies to the Indian market. With the introduction of the BS-VI diesel version of our iconic sedan Honda Civic, our entire sedan lineup will offer the choice of both petrol and diesel to cater to our esteemed customers. The diesel Civic is available in manual transmission and will appeal to customers looking for sheer driving pleasure.”

The new Honda Civic diesel 2020 is powered by the 1.6L i-DTEC diesel turbocharged engine that has a fuel economy of 23.9 kmpl, with a maximum power of 120 ps at 4000 rpm and peak torque of 300 Nm at 2000 rpm. This engine has been mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The new Civic sports a chrome front grille, LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights and C-shaped LED tail lamps.

Notable features of the Civic include a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17.7 cm digital TFT meter, electric Sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, smart entry with push start system, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-way power driver seat, electric parking brake and multi-angle rear view camera.

As far as safety features are concerned, it has six airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, Honda lane watch, ABS with EBD and brake assist and eear Seat ISOFIX child seat anchorage.