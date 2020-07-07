Honda launches new X-Blade at Rs 1.05 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., on Tuesday, unveiled the new 160cc X-Blade BS-VI motorcycle.

The latest introduction from HMSI is priced at Rs 1,05,325 (single disc version, ex-showroom Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh). The dual disc version is about Rs 4,000 more.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: “The new X-Blade BSVI is inspired by the dreams of success oriented young enthusiasts. The generation which aspires to ‘Look Beyond’ will find it hard to resist Honda’s globally acclaimed superior technology, new features like dual petal disc brakes with ABS, Engine Stop Switch and new dynamic stripe design of the new X-Blade BS-VI.”

HMSI has done a good job with the styling part, most notably the sharp lines when viewed from the side of the motorcycle. The segment it has been placed in is an extremely competitive one with the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ S V3.0, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Suzuki Gixxer 150 and several others in the market with roughly similar pricing and engine displacement.

The X-Blade gets a new fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 162.71 cc. The engine can put out 13.8 ps at 8000 rpm with a peak torque figure of 14.7 Nm at 5500 rpm.

The X-Blade is equipped with a high-performance mono shock suspension at the rear on a diamond frame. There is an option of dual petal disc brakes as well. It also has anti-lock braking system.

Other features include a new engine stop switch, hazard switch, digital meter that has gear position indicator, clock and even service due indicator. (informs when the vehicle requires service).

On the front, the X-Blade has an LED headlamp, while the tail lamp is LED as well.

The new X-Blade is offered in Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic colours.