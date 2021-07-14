Mahindra launches Bolero Neo from ₹ 8.48 lakh 

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the new Bolero Neo sports utility vehicle at an introductory price of ₹ 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N4 variant.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M, said: “The Bolero Neo combines the new age customer’s affinity towards a tough, powerful, go-anywhere capable SUVs with their persona and aspirations for a modern and trendy SUV. The design, performance, and engineering enhancements in the new Bolero Neo make it a modern, unmissable and authentic SUV for the bold and fearless young India. The addition of Bolero Neo to our brand portfolio will help us retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUVs in the country.”

The interior of the new Bolero has been done by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina, while it also incorporates features like dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD) and cornering brake control (CBC) and ISOFIX child seat. It is built on the third generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar and it comes with the proven Mahindra mHawk engine, which puts out 100 hp.

Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division, M&M said: “Built on the third-generation chassis which it shares with the Scorpio and Thar, the Bolero Neo has powerful attributes that set it apart. Its rugged body-on-frame construction, the proven Mahindra mHawk diesel engine and multi terrain technology give Bolero Neo the ability and confidence to conquer rough terrain. Comprehensively loaded with all the key features, the Bolero Neo reiterates our unstinted commitment towards product quality, performance, core SUV attributes and value.”

The new Bolero Neo SUV will offer a spacious seven-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top). An optional variant N10 (O) with multi terrain technology (manual lock differential) will be launched subsequently, the company said.

Some features of the Bolero New include advanced 17.8 cm (7-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, cutting edge cruise control, driver information system, hi-tech voice messaging system, Blue sense mobile app, eco mode, micro hybrid technology with ESS (electronic start-stop) and intellipark reverse assist.

Safety features include high strength steel body shell, dual airbags for driver and co-driver, ABS with electronic brake distribution (EBD), automatic door locks, high speed alert warnings, cornering brake control, ISOFIX child seat, static bending headlamps, follow me headlamps, digital immobiliser and seat belt reminder.