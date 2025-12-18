Menu
Supreme Court asks Election Commission to consider pleas to extend deadlines for SIR in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi allowed the petitioners to make a representation to the EC on the issue of time extension.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 15:52 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 15:52 IST
India NewsKeralaUttar PradeshElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

