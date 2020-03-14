Maruti introduces ‘vehicle buying’ at True Value

Maruti Suzuki’s pre-owned car network ‘True Value’, on Saturday, announced ‘vehicle buying’ for car owners.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At True Value, our focus is to offer a holistic, reliable and hassle-free pre-owned car buying and selling experience to our customers. With the purpose of advancing our reach and ensuring a transparent process, we are delighted to introduce the ‘vehicle buying’ facility at True Value.

“Through this, customers can get their cars evaluated digitally at their home. The artificial intelligence-based pricing system will ensure transparency and allow them the comfort of receiving quick payment for their car. We are confident that this will make the car selling process more convenient without going through the hassles of finding genuine buyers, document transfer and payment receipt.

“Maruti Suzuki True Value offers seamless online to offline pre-owned car buying experience. We would like to thank all our customers for their constant support to True Value and we are confident that this new initiative will also be welcomed by them.”

Maruti Suzuki True Value has nearly 570 brick and mortar showrooms in more than 280 cities. It has sold over four lakh cars in FY 2019-20, recording sales growth of 3.7 per cent.

Intelligent digital interfaces are used to evaluate and certify the cars. The information generated from these processes helps the customer to know about the car in detail ensuring transparency and credibility. This will offer a convenient online to offline purchase experience to customers across India. True Value certified cars undergo 376 check points and offer certified cars.

Up to one-year warranty and three free services are offered on all True Value certified cars.