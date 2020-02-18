Maruti Suzuki launches new Ignis from Rs 4.89 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, on Tuesday, launched the new Ignis starting Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The new Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre BS-VI compliant petrol engine with both manual and auto gear shift (AGS) transmission options.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “The Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki Nexa portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the new Ignis with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers.”

The new Ignis comes with two new vibrant colour options - Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue and three new dual colour options. The new Ignis offers two premium customisation options in the Acropolis and Scorcher theme.