MG Motor tie-up for second-life use of ZS EV batteries

MG Motor India has partnered with Exicom Tele-Systems for second-life use of their upcoming electric vehicle – the ZS.

Under the partnership, Exicom plans to re-deploy ZS EV batteries at the end of their useful life with the car and put them through a controlled process of evaluation, disassembly, and repackaging to design custom battery packs for non-automotive applications.

MG’s partnership with Exicom is aimed at dispelling reservations around the disposal of used EV batteries.

The ZS EV’s battery packs, at the end of their useful life, would be used in automotive applications and will be recycled instead of being sent to landfill sites. The re-use of used EV battery packs will also reduce the dependence on the limited resources available around the globe.

These battery packs will be used in a host of non-automotive applications such as home inverters, commercial & industrial UPS, and renewable energy storage.