IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

Jonny Bairstow has all the potential to finish the game to perfection. The experienced batter has immense potential to take down the bowlers. Even as a wicketkeeper, Bairstow has been doing a decent job.
Known for his explosive batting at the top of the order, RCB's run-machine Virat Kohli can single-handedly change the course of the game.
Shashank Singh's ability to score big runs under pressure makes him a key player to watch for in today's game.
Faf du Plessis' elegant stroke play and ability to anchor the innings make him one of the most consistent batsmen in T20 cricket. He can take down the bowlers and demoralise them with his very first delivery.
Prabhsimran Singh has been batting well in the last 4-5 games. His innovative stroke play and ability to hit big sixes makes him a match-winner.
Published 09 May 2024, 07:06 IST