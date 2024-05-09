Home
IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

Desperate to win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will face each other at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala for match 58 of IPL 2024. Here are five batters who will play to secure a win for their team in this thrilling encounter everyone is looking forward to.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 07:06 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 07:06 IST

Jonny Bairstow has all the potential to finish the game to perfection. The experienced batter has immense potential to take down the bowlers. Even as a wicketkeeper, Bairstow has been doing a decent job.

Credit: PTI

Known for his explosive batting at the top of the order, RCB's run-machine Virat Kohli can single-handedly change the course of the game.

Credit: PTI

Shashank Singh's ability to score big runs under pressure makes him a key player to watch for in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Faf du Plessis' elegant stroke play and ability to anchor the innings make him one of the most consistent batsmen in T20 cricket. He can take down the bowlers and demoralise them with his very first delivery.

Credit: PTI

Prabhsimran Singh has been batting well in the last 4-5 games. His innovative stroke play and ability to hit big sixes makes him a match-winner.

Credit: PTI

Published 09 May 2024, 07:06 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLRoyal Challengers BangaloreFaf Du PlessisJonny BairstowPunjab KingsPrabhsimran Singh

