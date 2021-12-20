Remsons Industries unveils new brand identity

Popular automobile components-maker Remsons Industries has unveiled the company's new brand identity.

Remsons Industries collaborated with The Unlock Company to bring out the new and distinctive logo with the motto-- "Let's Make Great'.

“We have been focussed on the agenda to pitchfork Remsons Industries into the next orbit of growth. We have put in place various measures to upgrade the key pillars of our company. People, Structures, and Technology. An important peg in this journey is the brand interface. It needed a refresh, in line with our overall intent and business vision," Remsons Group CEO Amit Srivastava said.



Remsons Group CEO Amit Srivastava



“We are truly privileged to be working with Remsons Industries. It is the freedom and open slate we got from the leadership team at Remsons, that helped us take the creative leap. The centrepiece of our strategy was to create a distinctive logo and make it represent a refreshing brand attitude. The handcrafted specially designed typography represents the solidity, the sharpness of intent and commitment to technology of the organisation," Arijit Ray CEO & founder, The Unlock Company, said

It should be noted that Remsons Industries runs a massive state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, built on 120000 square feet of land area, at Chakan, Pune.

Besides the auto-control cables and gear shifters, it makes integrated auto-components including brake assemblies, pedal boxes, jacks, winches and more for the last 50 years.

“While it is important to push ahead on our resolve to move onto the next orbit of growth, it was important to get the right brand voice. We were looking at an agency partner who could understand our culture, intrinsic DNA, the foundations that built our company and then create our new logo and brand philosophy, ” Rahul Kejriwal, executive director, Remsons Industries said.

The company noted that significant investments have been made in Research & Development, internal processes, recruiting, training, and skilling up talent across functions. The employee-friendly culture of the organisation is being taken to the next level by making people the fulcrum of the company’s growth aspirations and thereby make Remsons a great place to work.

