LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Tata Motors total sales up 25 pc at 59,959 units

Tata Motors total sales up 25 per cent in January  

The company's total sales were 59,959 units January

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 18:43 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Tata Motors on Monday reported a 25.27 per cent increase in total sales at 59,959 units January.  

The company had sold a total of 47,862 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.  

Total domestic sales were up 28 per cent at 57,742 units as compared to 45,242 units in January last year, it added.  

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 26,978 units as against 13,894 units in the same month previous year, up 94 per cent.  

However, the company reported a three per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 32,909 units as against 33,860 units in the year-ago period.

DH Auto
Tata Motors

