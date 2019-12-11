TVS Apache RTR 4V series: Sizzling performers

It is always a pleasure to ride a motorbike on a test track. And it is more exciting when it is the first time one is doing so.

It was certainly exciting for me. Putting a new product through its paces at a company test track has its advantages. The biggest advantage is that there are no motorists who can give you a heart attack with sudden adventurous manoeuvres. That said, we were able to push TVS Motor Company’s 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V and 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V, their latest offerings.

Both bikes have race-tuned fuel-injected, BS-6 compliant engines.

TVS has put in hours of toil and the efforts are there to be seen. There have been drastic changes from the previous version of the Apache. Both motorcycles look stunning, but the LED headlamp and fuel tank are the standout parts of the machine.

In the 160, the fuel tank has chequered flag-like graphics. The engine is painted black and the centre of the motorbike gets a silver panel. The red, silver and black makes for a good combination. Again, the LED headlamp unit is one of the best-looking parts of the bike. The two-section lamp is a stunner and TVS has made it more impressive with two ‘eyebrow’ illumination at the top in white.



The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Picture credit: Pushkar V/ DH Photo



The frame is a double cradle split Synchro frame. The front suspension are telescopic forks and the rear is a monoshock.

How does it ride? The 159.7 cc single-cylinder oil cooled four-valve engine is a pleasure to ride. One can work up the this five-speed transmission with ease and the engine produces just over 16 ps of power at 8250 rpm and 14.12 Nm of torque at 7250 rpm. Riding is easy and there is hardly any hint of vibration, even at 100 Kmph, despite being a single-cylinder machine. It definitely feels very refined and the grip levels are good too from the company’s own Remora 17-inch wheels.

Another highlight is the single-piece seating. The foam is feels very comfortable and the fuel tank does not in any way hinder a comfortable ride.

Braking is via 270 mm petal disc at the front. For the rear, there is an option of 130 mm drum or 200 mm petal disc brakes with single channel ABS.

Coming to the 200, the body styling is again very trendy looking. What stands out is the headlamp and fuel tank have graphics that match. In terms of design, the two machines largely resemble each other. One major difference is that the 200 gets a split seat setup, but again, comfort has not been compromised. Lookswise, the all-black 200 with red graphics and gold front shocks and chain make the bike a stunner.

It is even more fun to ride than the 160, clearly. The 200 has a 197.75 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled four-valve power plant that produces 20.5 ps at 8500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm.

Apart from the slightly higher power and torque figures, the first thing one notices is the superior grip levels, thanks to the Eurogrip Protorq radial tyres. This allowed for better angles and a bit more speed into a turn. Moving up the five-speed transmission, it revs up very well and there is very little vibration felt even at 110 Kmph. The 200 gets a race-tuned slipper clutch, which allows for rapid downshifting without fear of the rear wheel locking up.



Fuel tank, handlebars and digital instrument display of the Apache RTR 200 4V. Picture credit: Pushkar V/ DH Photo



The 200 gets the double cradle split synchro stiff frame, with front telescopic forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is via 270 and 240 mm petal discs at the front and rear respectively and there is dual channel ABS in the system too.

One very useful feature with the bigger bike is the SmartXonnect. One can connect the smartphone to the bike through an app. Once done, the bike’s digital display can show a variety of things like incoming call and SMS alerts, lean angle, navigation directions, route taken, direction to the nearest fuel station in case of low fuel, crash alert to a pre-entered telephone number, lap times, gear shifts to name a few.

Another interesting feature is the Glide Through Technology. This allows the vehicle to move with just the release of the clutch and no need to open the throttle. This is particularly useful in slow-moving city traffic.

Would we recommend the two machines? Definitely. The 160 is a good bike but it would make sense to stretch the budget a bit and get the 200.

Prices (ex-showroom)

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - DC – Rs. 124,000

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (disc) – Rs. 103,000

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) – Rs. 99,950