Volkswagen launches Tiguan SUV in India 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars on Tuesday launched its flagship and global best seller, the latest and exciting new Tiguan sports utility vehicle in India at an introductory price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-rounder Tiguan with its progressive design language, enviable performance and premium features make it the class leading offering for customers in the segment. With the launch of the new Tiguan, Volkswagen India has fulfilled its commitment of launching four SUVWs by end of 2021.

Locally assembled at the Aurangabad facility, the new Tiguan is built on the core DNA of Volkswagen i.e. build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience. The feature rich new Tiguan is based on the globally renowned MQB platform and is being offered in the ‘Elegance’ variant providing customers a value for money proposition.

Speaking at the launch of the new Volkswagen Tiguan, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our best-selling SUV across the world that offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality and class-leading features. Built on the MQB platform, it is one of the most competitive offerings in the premium SUV segment. In its latest avatar, the modern and progressive design language of the Tiguan makes it a true stunner. We are confident that our SUVW, the new Tiguan will further increase and excite the unique customer base of our flagship SUVW in India.”

Skip ordinary with its robust stance and striking exterior of the new Tiguan. It comes equipped with a muscular designed bumper with piano black finish inserts and a broad radiator grille that proudly envelopes the new Volkswagen logo right in the centre. Skip conventional with the new Tiguan LED matrix headlights featuring the intelligent and adaptive IQ.Light that has a more commanding on-road stance. The IQ.Light matrix is a revolutionary vehicle lighting system made of 24 individual LEDs that guide the driver through the night with enhanced convenience and comfort. It has a dynamic and advanced front lighting system (AFS) with range control, cornering light, poor weather light that provides specially configured light beams for country roads, highways and off-road driving as well. The AFS adapts the lighting in front of the vehicle to various driving situations by changing the geometry of the headlight beam.

The IQ.Light matrix offers the best visibility and even greater safety to the driver, while driving through different terrain modes and weather conditions. Complementing this are the dark LED combination tail lamps at the rear, with the new light signatures that emanate sophistication. The tail-light cluster includes a switch function for the LEDs when braking, the “click-clack” effect. The conspicuous switching between the tail-lights and brake lights warns tailing traffic more effectively. Skip Compromise with the right performance, the new Tiguan is powered by globally renowned TSI technology of Volkswagen. A 2.0L TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology that produces a peak power output of 190ps ranging from 4200-6000 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm right from 1500 rpm and flat up to 4100 rpm. The Tiguan guarantees superior acceleration and fast pick-up, ensuring an overall fun-to-drive experience. The new Tiguan offers a fuel efficiency of 12.65 kmpl (ARAI certified).