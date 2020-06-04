VW launches Das WeltAuto used car business in India

Volkswagen has launched its pre-owned car business ‘Das WeltAuto’ (DWA) in India, the company announced.

The DWA facilities offer buying and selling of multi-brand pre-owned cars. The company also said that DWA isn’t restricted to customers looking to exchange their existing cars for a new Volkswagen.

The cars will be thoroughly checked and certified along with offering accessories, service and warranty packages (up to 12 months) to prospective customers.

Explaining the process of selling pre-owned cars, Volkswagen said that each vehicle undergoes a process that identifies and replaces defective parts and is completely refurbished for sale. After that, the car is inspected by a third-party inspector who then certifies the pre-owned car.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The current COVID-19 situation has created a demand for accessible and safe individual mobility options. We see customers inclined towards the used car segment, which enables them with an affordable vehicle of their choice.”

For a contactless experience, the brand has enabled digitalisation of its used car business. Prospective customers can now buy or sell their pre-owned vehicle on the DWA website. For those who want to sell their cars, there is the Das WeltAuto Valuator. With this mobile app, customers can self-evaluate their current vehicle. The valuations are provided basis the algorithms given by the ‘Indian Blue Book’. The mobile application is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

“Through the Das WeltAuto facilities and the business peripherals attached to it, Volkswagen aims to shift the used car business segment from an unorganised to organised segment. We intend to offer a digitally enabled, professionally managed, value for money proposition to customers looking for individual mobility options. We are confident DWA will gain the momentum and be relevant in the post COVID era,” said Knapp.