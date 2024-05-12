Dileep Sanghani elected new IFFCO chairman

Former parliamentarian Dileep Sanghani, who served as a cabinet minister when Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, was re-elected as chairman of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) for the second consecutive term.

Balvir Singh was re-elected as vice-chairman of IFFCO, the world's largest cooperative organisation, for the second consecutive time.

Singh is a senior member of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh and has previously served as the state convenor of the BJP cooperative cell and as district president of Shahjahanpur. Similarly, former MP Dilip Sanghani held ministerial positions and headed several departments in the Modi government in Gujarat.

The elections witnessed significant participation from cooperators representing more than 36,000 member societies across the country, according to a statement from IFFCO.

Managing Director of IFFCO, U S Awasthi, stated that the elections were conducted in a fair and transparent manner. He congratulated Chairman Dileep Sanghani, Vice Chairman Balvir Singh, and all the Board members for their "valuable contributions to society". He also expressed gratitude towards all the cooperators for their "diligent participation in the election process".