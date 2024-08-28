Disney-Reliance media merger approved: Who are their top rivals?

The $8.5 billion (Rs 71,000 crore) merger of Reliance and Walt Disney India media assets has been approved by India's antitrust body CCI, clearing the way for a deal that will create India's largest entertainment business. The proposed merger, first announced in February, is expected to combine 120 TV channels and two streaming platforms, challenging rivals such as Japan's Sony and Netflix in a $28 billion media and entertainment sector set to be worth $100 billion (Rs 8.39 lakh crore) by the end of the decade.