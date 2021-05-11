'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Musk's tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 11 2021, 16:07 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 16:07 ist
A combination picture shows Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin.

Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment.

"Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?" Musk asked his about 53.8 million followers on Twitter.

Musk's tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.

Also read: Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show

But the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday after he called it a "hustle" during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tesla
dogecoin
Elon Musk
Twitter

What's Brewing

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 