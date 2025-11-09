Menu
MoEF & Climate change panel refuses to accept Karntaka govt's explanation on Yettinahole violations

The violations pertain to the use of hundreds of acres of forest land without the necessary clearances for the diversion. The delay in the project has led to the escalation of the cost.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 23:41 IST
