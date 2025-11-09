<p>Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now a dedicated branch at Visvesvaraya Technology University (VTU), its Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar tells DH’s Rashmi Belur. Vidyashankar says skill must become the main component in engineering education. Excerpts:</p>.<p class="Question">It is said Artificial Intelligence (AI) will replace jobs? How is the prime technical university of the state preparing for this challenge?</p>.<p>We have introduced a dedicated branch for AI. There is also initial introduction to AI, which is common to all engineering branches. The university has established a dedicated platform for students who wish to learn AI. A lot many trainings are going on and we are allowing computer science students to study AI with 18 credits and get a minor degree. A team of experts from the university will soon be visiting a specialised AI university established at Gurgaon to study the set-up and the way it is working.</p>.<p class="Question">A majority of engineering graduates from Karnataka reportedly lack skills to get employed. What’s your take on this?</p>.<p>Considering the industry feedback, we have introduced skill as the main component in engineering education. The university has introduced a Idea lab. To upskill our students, we have revised the curriculum, where skill is one of the mandatory subjects. Students too should take it seriously. </p>.Visvesvaraya Technological University announces PG programme in quantum computing.<p class="Question">At least 50% of the students enrolling for engineering courses in the state are from rural areas and government colleges. What are the measures taken to improve their communication skills?</p>.<p>A: Understanding the needs of students, we have associated with a company called Quick Learn, which will help students improve their communication skills using the online platform available for free. Thousands of students have already registered and are benefiting.</p>.<p class="Question">Placements seem to be an issue with most of the colleges, except a few top ones in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru.</p>.<p>Taking the placements issue seriously and with the aim to provide jobs to all eligible students, the university has created a dedicated platform to assess students’ skill sets. We are conducting pool campuses where mass recruitments are happening. The university is also signing an MoU with Google, under which they will enrol, train and place students.</p>.<p class="Question">Why can’t the university demand the regulatory body to put a cap on engineering seats, considering the number of seats going vacant every year?</p>.<p>No, I don’t agree with the perception that engineering seats are going vacant. It is not that vacancies have increased. The additional seats secured by some colleges in some streams are lying vacant. Moreover, private universities, with intake in thousands, are filling up seats through the Karnataka Examination Authority. Their seats are also getting added to the list. Private universities are under the control of the state government and we have no say in it. Real admission data will be available only after the approval process is completed. </p>.<p class="Question">Engineering education reportedly lacks in quality due to shortage of faculties. Do you agree?</p>.<p>I agree that there is a shortage of faculties, but not in all branches. The shortage is only in computer science and other IT-related branches, mainly because of the enhanced intake for these branches. Now, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has allowed teachers in other branches to acquire 18 credits through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) and teach computer science and related branches, but the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has to approve it.</p>.<p class="Question">Recently Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the Karnataka Quantum Mission to establish the state as a global quantum capital by 2035. How is your university preparing for it?</p>.<p>Being the only state-run and largest technical university in the state, we are putting in lot of efforts in quantum computing and even establishing a quantum lab. We have already signed an agreement with two companies which are the largest manufacturers of quantum computers. In a first, we are also launching MTech course in quantum technology.</p>