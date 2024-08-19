Domestic air traffic rises 7.3% to 1.29 crore on annual basis in July

New Delhi: Indian carriers flew more than 1.29 crore passengers in July, an increase of more than 7.3 per cent compared to the year-ago period, official data released on Monday showed.

However, the air traffic in July was lower compared to 1.32 crore people carried by the domestic airlines in June this year.

IndiGo continued to dominate domestic air traffic with its market share rising to 62 per cent in July while that of Air India dropped to 14.3 per cent.