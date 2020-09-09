Dr Reddy's launches generic arthritis drug in US market

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 09 2020, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 12:42 ist
Digitally composite image of man suffering with knee cramp. Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched over-the-counter Diclofenac Sodium topical gel, used for arthritis pain, in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based company's product is the generic version of Novartis Corporation's Voltaren gel.

"The launch of the product is an important addition to our pain/analgesics portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) products, and represents our continued commitment to the private label OTC space," Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said in a statement.

The company has partnered with Encube Ethicals to bring this product to market for the benefit of consumers, he added.

Diclofenac Sodium topical gel is used for temporary relief of arthritis pain in hand, wrist, elbow, foot, ankle and knee.

According to IRI data, the Voltaren brand had total retail sales of around $44 million since its launch in May 2020. 

arthritis
laboratory
United States

