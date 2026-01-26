Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Home Ministry spotlights new criminal laws at Republic Day tableau; Constitution forms backdrop

Across the tableau, slogans conveyed the people-focused spirit of the three laws, which came into effect on July 1, 2024, after replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 07:16 IST
India NewsRepublic DaytableauHome MinistryCriminal LawsBharatiya Nyaya SanhitaBharatiya Nagarik Suraksha SanhitaBharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam

Follow us on :

Follow Us