Home Ministry spotlights new criminal laws at Republic Day tableau; Constitution forms backdrop
Across the tableau, slogans conveyed the people-focused spirit of the three laws, which came into effect on July 1, 2024, after replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act.
The Ministry of Home Affairs tableau showcases the historic enactment of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023, India’s new laws for justice which came into force on 1 July… pic.twitter.com/4Pyvy9IdoD