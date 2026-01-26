Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat's tableau at Republic Day a nod to 'Vande Mataram', celebrates legacy of Bhikaji Cama

The tableau is designed on the state subject of 'Mantra of Swadeshi - Self-Reliance - Freedom: Vande Mataram'.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 07:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsGujaratRepublic Daytableau

Follow us on :

Follow Us