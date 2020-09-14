Dream11's parent firm Dream Sports raises $225 million

Dream Sports, a sports technology company with brands such as Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX in its portfolio, on Monday announced the completion of a primary and secondary investment led by Tiger Global Management, TPG Tech Adjacencies (TTAD), ChrysCapital, and Footpath Ventures worth $225 million (Rs 1,653 crore).

This investment represents the growth of the Indian sports technology sector and its potential to transform sports in India.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Dream Sports on this transaction.

"In the last two years, we have grown beyond fantasy sports to sports content, merchandise, streaming, experiences, and there is much more to come. Our vision is to ‘Make Sports Better’ for India and Indian fans through sports technology and innovation," Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports said.

Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports is headquartered in Mumbai.