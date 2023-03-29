Centre to borrow Rs 8.88L cr from market in April-Sept

Centre plans to borrow Rs 8.88 lakh cr from market in April-September

The borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of Rs 31,000-39,000 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2023, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 22:48 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

The government is looking to raise Rs 8.88 lakh crore through borrowing in the first half of 2023-24 to fund the revenue gap for pushing economic growth, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Out of the gross market borrowing of Rs 15.43 lakh crore estimated for FY2023-24, Rs 8.88 lakh crore or 57.5 per cent is planned to be borrowed in the first half (H1), an official statement said.

Also Read | Average increments to drop to 9.1% in 2023 across sectors: Study

The borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of Rs 31,000-39,000 crore. The borrowing will be spread under 3, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30 and 40-year securities, it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Finance Ministry
Union Budget

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

 