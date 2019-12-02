Cos showing interest in India after corp tax cut: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the corporate tax cut brought in by the Modi government has brought about interest in investing in India.

She said that a lot of domestic and foreign companies have shown interest to invest post the corporate tax reduction.

She also said that Public sector banks disbursed Rs 2.52 lakh crore loans during the government's outreach programme.

Responding to Rahul Bajaj's comment on the government's unwillingness to listen to criticism, she said that it is 'unfair' to say that.

