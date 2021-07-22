Delta variant source of uncertainty for economy: ECB

Delta variant growing source of uncertainty for economy: ECB

The fast-spreading variant could dampen the recovery in services

AFP
AFP, Frankfurt,
  • Jul 22 2021, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 21:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Thursday that the rapid rise in coronavirus cases fuelled by the Delta variant posed "a growing source of uncertainty" for the eurozone economy.

"The recovery in the euro area economy is on track," Lagarde said. "But the pandemic continues to cast a shadow, especially as the Delta variant constitutes a growing source of uncertainty."

The fast-spreading variant could dampen the recovery "in services, especially in tourism and hospitality," she added.

European Central Bank
Delta variant
World news
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Economy

