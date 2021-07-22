Delta variant growing source of uncertainty for economy: ECB

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Thursday that the rapid rise in coronavirus cases fuelled by the Delta variant posed "a growing source of uncertainty" for the eurozone economy.
"The recovery in the euro area economy is on track," Lagarde said. "But the pandemic continues to cast a shadow, especially as the Delta variant constitutes a growing source of uncertainty."
The fast-spreading variant could dampen the recovery "in services, especially in tourism and hospitality," she added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green
New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented
NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted
For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope
Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours
Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?
Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad
From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers
Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021