FM hints at personal income tax rate cut: Report

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday hinted that the government may soon relax the personal income tax burden to boost the declining consumption, according to a report by Mint.

“(A cut in personal income tax) One among the many things we are looking at," the minister said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019 in the national capital.

The move is likely to help revive the sagging economy. The country's GDP growth slumped to more than a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal from 5 per cent recorded in the first quarter.

Responding to a question on how soon one can relief on personal income tax, the finance minister said, “Wait for the Budget". The Union Budget for FY21 will be presented in February.

The government has taken several measures during August and September to boost the economy, she said at the HT Leadership Summit here. Besides, she said, the public sector banks have disbursed nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in the last two months to boost consumption in the hinterland.

"So there are ways for giving stimulus for consumption. We are adopting a direct method and also the method through which we are spending on infrastructure, whose spillover can go to core industries and so on," she said.

Asked if there could be more measures announced to bolster economic activity, she said, the government is working on more.

On the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Finance Minister said the rate structure will have to be decided by the GST Council. Eventually, the rates have to be rationalised, she added.

(With inputs from PTI)