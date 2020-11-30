Gold down Rs 142, silver declines by Rs 701

Gold down Rs 142, silver declines by Rs 701

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,625 per 10 gram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2020, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 18:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Gold prices fell Rs 142 to Rs 47,483 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday on a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,625 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also declined Rs 701 to Rs 57,808 per kilogram from Rs 58,509 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,781.50 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 22.29 per ounce.

"Gold prices continued downside on Monday as optimism on the vaccine has boosted investor sentiment towards riskier assets," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold
silver

What's Brewing

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

 