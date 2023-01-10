Goldman Sachs no longer expects euro zone recession in 2023

Goldman Sachs now expects the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6 per cent this year, compared with its previous forecast of a contraction, following resilient growth momentum at the end of 2022, falling natural gas prices and the reopening of China's borders.
The brokerage had earlier expected a 0.1 per cent contraction for the region.
