Goldman Sachs no longer expects euro zone recession in 2023

Goldman Sachs not expecting euro zone recession in 2023

The brokerage had earlier expected a 0.1 per cent contraction for the region

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 10 2023, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 18:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Goldman Sachs now expects the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6 per cent this year, compared with its previous forecast of a contraction, following resilient growth momentum at the end of 2022, falling natural gas prices and the reopening of China's borders.

Goldman Sachs
Recession
Economy
Economy & Business
Europe

