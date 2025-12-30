Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Raihan gets engaged

<p>New Delhi: Raihan Vadra, the son of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a> general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=robert%20vadra">Robert Vadra</a>, got engaged with his long-time friend Aviva Baig at a private function, according to sources close to the family.</p>.<p>Their families have been close for a long time and the two have been together for a few years now, they said.</p>.Will happen in time, it's inevitable: Robert Vadra on calls for Priyanka Gandhi as PM.<p>The couple got engaged at a function and are currently in Rajasthan along with family and friends, the sources said.</p>.<p>Raihan, 25, is the elder child of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra. His social media handles describe him as an "artist" and photographer. </p><p>Their daughter Miraya is 23 years old. The two have at times joined Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, in election campaigning.</p>.<p>Priyanka Gandhi along with her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and family members arrived in Ranthambore on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district is known for its tiger population and rich biodiversity, and the Gandhis have earlier also visited the popular tourist destination. </p>