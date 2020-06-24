Covid-19: IMF downgrades outlook for global economy

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in face of coronavirus

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Jun 24 2020, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 20:09 ist
Representative image.

The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago.

The IMF predicts that the global economy will shrink 4.9% this year, significantly worse than the 3% drop it had estimated in its previous report in April. It would be the worst annual contraction since immediately after World War II.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

For the United States, the IMF predicts that the nation's gross domestic product — the value of all goods and services produced in the United States — will plummet 8% this year, even more than its April estimate of a 5.9% drop. This, too, would be the worst such annual decline since the U.S. economy demobilized in the aftermath of World War II.

The IMF issued its bleaker forecasts Wednesday in an update to the World Economic Outlook it released in April.

The update is generally in line with other recent major forecasts. Earlier this month, for example, the World Bank projected that the global economy would shrink 5.2% this year.

The IMF noted that the pandemic was disproportionately hurting low-income households, “imperiling the significant progress made in reducing extreme poverty in the world since 1990.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IMF
International Monetary Fund
Global Economy
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Lionel Messi and the dribbles of his life

Lionel Messi and the dribbles of his life

Tension building up between AAP-led Delhi and Centre

Tension building up between AAP-led Delhi and Centre

J&J told to pay $2.1 bn over cancer-causing talc powder

J&J told to pay $2.1 bn over cancer-causing talc powder

 