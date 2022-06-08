India could allow wheat exports of 1.2 million tonnes

India could allow wheat exports of 1.2 million tonnes soon

India banned wheat exports in a surprise move on May 14, but said it would allow overseas shipments backed by already issued letters of credit (LCs)

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai/ New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 16:11 ist
Traders who have not received permission for exports want the government to let them ship out to foreign countries requesting India for wheat supplies, dealers said. Credit: AFP File Photo

India could soon allow traders to ship out around 1.2 million tonnes of wheat as it seeks to clear cargoes stuck at ports since last month's sudden ban of exports of the grain, government and trade sources said on Wednesday.

But even after India's permission to export that much, about 500,000 tonnes of wheat could remain sitting at ports, as some traders have failed to secure export permits, the sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

India banned wheat exports in a surprise move on May 14, but said it would allow overseas shipments backed by already issued letters of credit (LCs) and to countries that request supplies "to meet their food security needs".

Also Read | India can’t afford to lose the world’s trust on trade

Based on the LCs issued before May 14, the government would issue registration certificates required for wheat exports, said two senior government officials who declined to be named as they are not authorised to talk to the media.

Following the export ban, India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tonnes, but at least 1.7 million tonnes are still lying at ports, raising quality concerns due to looming monsoon rains.

"Traders with valid LCs will be allowed to export but those with insufficient documentation will not get export authorisation," said a second government source.

The permission to allow shipments of the cargoes stuck at ports will help ease shortages in countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal - the nations that rely most on Indian wheat.

Also Read | India asked to supply more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat

The bulk of cargo would go to Bangladesh, and other likely destinations include Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka among others, said a New Delhi-based trader with a global trading firm.

Traders who have not received permission for exports want the government to let them ship out to foreign countries requesting India for wheat supplies, dealers said.

"These traders are asking the government to allow them to export under government-to-government deals," the New Delhi-based trader said. "They are also asking people who have got certificates (to export) to buy their cargoes stuck at ports."

Government and trade sources last month said India was considering allowing traders to ship out some of their wheat sitting at ports.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Wheat Export
wheat
Exports
India News
Business News
Economy & Business

What's Brewing

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

 