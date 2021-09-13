India looking to tax crypto trades, ecosystem: Report

India looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and ecosystem: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 13 2021, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 13:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The government is looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and ecosystem in the country, news website ET Now tweeted on Monday, citing sources.

The tax department is in favour of taxing crypto exchanges and trades and the government feels that any activity that generates income must pay tax, ET Now reported

cryptocurrency
trading
Taxes
Business News
Income Tax

