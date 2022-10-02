India slashes windfall tax on domestic crude

India slashes windfall tax on domestic crude

India has also scrapped an export tax on jet fuel

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 02 2022, 05:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 05:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Indian government has cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 8,000 per tonne from Rs 10,500 per tonne from Sunday, after a decline in global oil prices.

Also Read | India defers tax levy on dirtier fuel amid price hike

India has also scrapped an export tax on jet fuel and halved export duties on diesel to Rs 5 per litre from Sunday, a government notification said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

windfall taxes
Oil
Crude Oil
India News
Business News
Energy

What's Brewing

Team India grapple with Bumrah riddle

Team India grapple with Bumrah riddle

When Kapil Sharma auditioned for 'Indian Idol'

When Kapil Sharma auditioned for 'Indian Idol'

Goa to get India's first hybrid pitch

Goa to get India's first hybrid pitch

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

 