India slashes windfall tax on domestic crude

The Indian government has cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 8,000 per tonne from Rs 10,500 per tonne from Sunday, after a decline in global oil prices.
India has also scrapped an export tax on jet fuel and halved export duties on diesel to Rs 5 per litre from Sunday, a government notification said.
