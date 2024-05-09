Chikkamagaluru boy set for T20WC debut with US team

“Personally, I never thought I would play cricket again, and it was good because I realised there is a life outside cricket, but you begin to feel a bit paranoid when you’re not playing, especially since your friends are cricketers and you’re watching cricket all the time. You feel like you’re missing out on something,” he says. “Also, I was at work but my head was not in it (that could explain why he was fired from a couple of jobs!), I didn’t feel like I had a purpose anymore so I decided to go for trials in 2016-17.”